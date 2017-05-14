In Cross River Residents commend FG for Calabar-Ikot Ekpene road contract – Pulse Nigeria
|
In Cross River Residents commend FG for Calabar-Ikot Ekpene road contract
Pulse Nigeria
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the N54 billion contract for the reconstruction of the highway on May 3. Published: 1 minute ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · Cross River Governor, Ben Ayade play. Governor Ben Ayade.
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!