In Delta State, Why The Street Occupies Corridors Of Power

By Ena Ofugara • Engr Kragha vs James Ibori As The Genesis That Engr. Moses Kragha vs James Ibori election is where intellectualism lost to the streets. That is where agberos decided that they would not be backers but candidates themselves, even to HOUSE OF REPS and HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY where Delta state has sent people like Napoleon Gbinijie who can hardly read and write to canvass positions on the betterment of the state.

