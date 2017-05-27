In Ebonyi IPOB, MASSOB are illegal groups – Police boss – Pulse Nigeria
In Ebonyi IPOB, MASSOB are illegal groups – Police boss
Pulse Nigeria
Madu said those arrested in Ebonyi would be charged to court, adding that the command would ensure that they are duly prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others. Published: 4 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · Supporters of …
