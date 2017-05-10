In France, 4m people voted ‘nobody’

A RECORD number of French voters cast their ballots for nobody in the presidential election won by centrist Emmanuel Macron A total of 4,066,802 people — nearly early 9 percent of voters — turned in blank or spoiled ballots Sunday, according to Interior Ministry. That’s the highest number since the Fifth Republic was founded in […]

