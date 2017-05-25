In Kogi: Governor Bello In Double Voter’s Registration Scandal

Governor Yayha Bello of Kogi State has been entangled in a double voter’s registration scandal, after he was pictured in his office in the state registering as a voter the second time, having already registered in Abuja.

It is understood that Mr. Bello was spotted to have been registered by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Premium Times reports that a group, “Kogi For Change”, in a statement signed by its chairman, Omeiza Yakubu, said it would take legal action in view of the illegality of Mr. Bello’s action.

It was gathered that at the Kogi governorship election tribunal, the governor’s Chief of Staff, David Onoja, who stood as a witness, had said his principal never registered to vote in Kogi, but Abuja.

However, in the course of the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration, CVR, exercise, Mr. Bello registered again, this time in his office, in Lokoja, Kogi State capital, the group claimed.

“We got really concerned when we saw the picture of the Governor (Yahaya Bello) being registered by an INEC official inside his office,” said Kogi For Change. “Is the Government House a Registration Centre?”

The group added: “What happened to the INEC law that forbids double registration since the governor is already registered in Abuja? Then the question arises: Is the Government House the Ward or Unit of Alhaji Yahaya Bello? Was he not supposed to register in his Unit? Or is INEC going to create a special voting point for him inside his office during the next election?

“The impunity that unleashed the governor on the state is at work again and we are not going to take it lightly. As a matter of fact we have decided as a group to take the matter to talk. It is a criminal offence to engage in double registration.”

However, in a statement issued on Wednesday morning to Premium Times, Mr. Bello’s spokesperson, Kingsley Fanwo, did not deny his boss registered twice, but suggested it was not illegal.

He argued that the governor had to register again in Kogi, because nothing had come of efforts to get INEC to transfer his voter’s card from Abuja to Kogi.

He said: “From the first day, the Governor didn’t say he registered in Kogi State. It even came to the fore at the tribunals. He registered in Abuja.”

“He never voted in Kogi State. Nothing in the law makes it mandatory for you to vote for yourself before you can win a political position. We have had people who won elections from detention in the past. They wouldn’t have voted for themselves from detention.

“The Governor’s efforts to transfer the card from Abuja to Kogi State has not been successful, hence the need to seize this golden opportunity to get registered in Kogi State,” he added.

Kogi For Change also criticised INEC for registering Mr. Bello in his office, a place not designated for that purpose.

