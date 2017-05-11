Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

In Picture: The N125bn Budget Of The Nigerian National Assembly

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The picture showing details of N125bn Budget of the Nigerian National Assembly has been released for the first time in Nigeria’s History.

The Breakdown sees Management getting a whooping 14 billion naira, The Senate and House of Reps getting 31 and 49 Billion Naira respectively, National Assembly Legal Institute allocated 4 billion naira, General Services contains the sum of 12 billion, whilst Legislative Aides get 9 Billion naira amongst others. The total breakdown is available on the link below.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

See picture below:

The post In Picture: The N125bn Budget Of The Nigerian National Assembly appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.