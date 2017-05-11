In Picture: The N125bn Budget Of The Nigerian National Assembly
The Breakdown sees Management getting a whooping 14 billion naira, The Senate and House of Reps getting 31 and 49 Billion Naira respectively, National Assembly Legal Institute allocated 4 billion naira, General Services contains the sum of 12 billion, whilst Legislative Aides get 9 Billion naira amongst others. The total breakdown is available on the link below.
See picture below:
