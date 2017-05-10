In Pictures: Burial Ceremony Of Late Footballer, Ugo Ehiogu

The funeral of Ugo Ehiogu took place today with his family, friends, England manager Gareth Southgate, Gary Mabbutt, Pat Jennings, members of the Academy Squad and former team-mates in attendance to pay him their last respects.

The 44 year old died last month after suffering a cardiac arrest at the club’s training ground on Thursday. Before his death, he was the coach of the under 23 team of Tottenham hotspur. May his soul Rest In Peace.

