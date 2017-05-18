In Pictures: The 3-Storey Building That Collapsed At Ilasa, Lagos ( Watch Video)
A three Storey building under construction at Richard Abimbola street, Ilasa, Lagos state collapsed today with many people trapped inside it.
Officials of the Lagos emergency Response team arrived at the scene 30 minutes after the wreckage to rescue the victims.
See the video and photos below;
