Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

In Pictures: The 3-Storey Building That Collapsed At Ilasa, Lagos ( Watch Video)

Posted on May 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A three Storey building under construction at Richard Abimbola street, Ilasa, Lagos state collapsed today with many people trapped inside it.

Officials of the Lagos emergency Response team arrived at the scene 30 minutes after the wreckage to rescue the victims.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

See the video and photos below;

 

The post In Pictures: The 3-Storey Building That Collapsed At Ilasa, Lagos ( Watch Video) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.