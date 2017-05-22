Include Gbaramatu traditional council in your forensic analysis – Gbenekama tells NGC

The Acting Secretary to Gbaramatu Traditional Council, Chief Godspower Gbenekama, today called on the Nigerian Gas Company, NGC pipeline to include the Council in its “forensic analysis” over its ruptured gas pipeline in Benikrukru community, near Camp 5 in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State. Gbenekama made the call in an exclusive chat […]

Include Gbaramatu traditional council in your forensic analysis – Gbenekama tells NGC

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

