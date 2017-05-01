Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

”Increase Our Wage, Ngige Increase Our Wage” – Angry Nigerian Workers Shouts At Labor Minister, Stops Him From Addressing Them (Photos/Video)

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Minister of Labor, Chris Ngige was prevented by angry workers from addressing them during the Workers’ Day rally in Abuja.
The workers were chanting “increase our wage, ngige increase our wage”

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post ”Increase Our Wage, Ngige Increase Our Wage” – Angry Nigerian Workers Shouts At Labor Minister, Stops Him From Addressing Them (Photos/Video) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.