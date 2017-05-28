Increased Bitcoin Demand from Asia Overloads Coinbase and Others
Coinbase has had few troubles in the past few days, thanks to increased demand for Bitcoin among the investor and cryptocurrency community. The outages experienced by the cryptocurrency trading and wallet platform has been attributed to massive demand for Bitcoin in the Asian countries, driving the price to unprecedented levels. Bitcoin has turned into an … Continue reading Increased Bitcoin Demand from Asia Overloads Coinbase and Others
