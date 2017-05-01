Increased liquidity keeps exchange rate stable

Naira and dollar exchange rate at the end of last week maintained stability across segments of foreign exchange market following increased supply by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The CBN offered $100 million forex wholesale auction in the interbank market but currency dealers could only buy $85.69 million. Naira was quoted at the rate…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Increased liquidity keeps exchange rate stable appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

