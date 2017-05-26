Incredible Video Shows The Grand Canyon Like You’ve Never Seen It Before

The Grand Canyon is famous around the world for its beauty, with those sunrise pictures a favourite across social media.

What you don’t see very often is the Grand Canyon filled to the brim with clouds – kind of like an inverse Table Mountain tablecloth.

Not really, but you get where I’m going with that.

Arizona Central below:

The video shows a full cloud inversion, which is when cold air gets trapped close to the ground by a layer of warm air, and the moisture turns into condensation, creating a sea of thick fog. Clouds swirl and push up against the Canyon’s Rim as if it were a sea shore. Those standing on the Rim feel as if they are walking on clouds.

We have photographer and videographer Harun Mehmedinovic to thank for this one – very soothing, as an added bonus:

Harun described the experience:

“It’s kind of like another planet, practically, the way it looks,” he said… “That was purely luck, to be honest,” he said [of filming the cloud inversion]. “You didn’t feel the depth of the Canyon because the fog reached basically the Rim, so it got up as high as where I was standing. It was a little surreal”… “I found it a little funny, seeing the tours coming by, all of them were really angry they couldn’t see the Canyon and I kept telling them, ‘What you’re seeing here is so much cooler,’ ” Mehmedinovic said, laughing.

That reminds me of some of the tourists who visit our national parks, overlook something like a pangolin sighting, and complain they didn’t see a buffalo.

There’s no pleasing some people.

