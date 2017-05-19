India arrests Nigerian Amobi with cocaine worth $1.4m – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
India arrests Nigerian Amobi with cocaine worth $1.4m
Vanguard
A Nigerian, identified as Eneh Wilfried Amobi, has been arrested in India for allegedly possessing cocaine worth $1.4m at a suburban railway station in Mumbai. The Indian newspaper, The Hindustan Times said a team from the Narcotics Control Bureau …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!