Messi lawyer ‘hopeful’ after FIFA appeal – ESPN.co.uk

Messi lawyer 'hopeful' after FIFA appeal
Lionel Messi and Argentina on Thursday presented an hour-and-a-half long appeal before FIFA in Zurich in an effort to see his four-match ban in World Cup qualifying reduced. Messi's lawyer, Juan de Dios Crespo, told ESPN FC Radio in Argentina (107.9 …
