India Chanakya National Law University (CLAT) 2017 Result Will Be Out By 2pm Today

New Delhi: The Chanakya National Law University (CNLU) will declare the final result of Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2017 on Tuesday at 2pm.

CLAT 2017 entrance examination for admission to under-graduate (UG) or post-graduate (PG) programmes was conducted on May 14.

The first indicative seat allocation list based on merit-cum-preference will be published on the website on June 5, 2017. Once the first list is published, students need to either lock their allotted seats or exercise the option to shift against indicative seat allotment by June 8, 2017. The provisionally selected students who wish to lock their indicated seat must deposit the requisite counselling fee of Rs. 50,000 in the CLAT-2017 office.

Last year 45,200 candidates appeared in CLAT, amongst which 39,686 had applied for L.L.B and 5,514 students applied for L.L.M.

CLAT Result 2017 will also let the students know their scores in the national-level law entrance exam and All India Rank (AIR) as well as Category Rank (CR) secured.

The courses offered by the National Law Universities are B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), B.Sc. LL.B. (Hons.), B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), B.S.W. LL.B. (Hons.), B.Com. LL.B. (Hons.) and L.L.M