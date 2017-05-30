Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

India Steps up Vigilance against Misuse of Bitcoin

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

The sudden growth of Bitcoin community in India accompanied by increasing price of the popular cryptocurrency has got the Indian Government taking extra precautions. According to reports on country’s leading media outlets, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has decided to keep a close eye on companies dealing with Bitcoin to prevent fraud. The report suggests … Continue reading India Steps up Vigilance against Misuse of Bitcoin

The post India Steps up Vigilance against Misuse of Bitcoin appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.