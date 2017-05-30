India Steps up Vigilance against Misuse of Bitcoin

The sudden growth of Bitcoin community in India accompanied by increasing price of the popular cryptocurrency has got the Indian Government taking extra precautions. According to reports on country’s leading media outlets, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has decided to keep a close eye on companies dealing with Bitcoin to prevent fraud. The report suggests … Continue reading India Steps up Vigilance against Misuse of Bitcoin

The post India Steps up Vigilance against Misuse of Bitcoin appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

