Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Indian IT firm Receives Threat, Sender Demands INR 500 Crore Ransom in Bitcoin

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

Wipro, one of the leading information technology and consumer goods company, is currently having a sense of deja vu after it received a threat from an anonymous source. According to Indian media reports, the threat email in which the sender demands a ransom of over INR 500 crore ($77.7 million) in Bitcoin was directed to … Continue reading Indian IT firm Receives Threat, Sender Demands INR 500 Crore Ransom in Bitcoin

The post Indian IT firm Receives Threat, Sender Demands INR 500 Crore Ransom in Bitcoin appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.