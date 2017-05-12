Indian plane carrying 188 people turns back after suspected tail strike

Indian officials say a Jet Airways plane with 188 people on board, Friday, returned back to airport in Indian city of Mumbai, following a suspected tail strike.

All the passengers, including eight crew members in the plane destined to Bangkok, immediately alighted.

India’s semi-official news agency, Press Trust of India, said Friday’s incident of tail strike involving a Jet Airways plane is the third of its kind this year.

“Acting proactively in the interest of safety, the crew of Jet Airways flight “9W 70, BOM-BKK” of May 12, 2017 executed an air turn back to Mumbai on account of a ‘suspected’ tail strike,” a Jet airways spokesperson said.

The engineers and ground personnel later checked the plane.

The post Indian plane carrying 188 people turns back after suspected tail strike appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

