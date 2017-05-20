Indian woman cuts off genitals of her alleged rapist – Telegraph.co.uk
|
Telegraph.co.uk
|
Indian woman cuts off genitals of her alleged rapist
Telegraph.co.uk
An Indian woman defended herself from an alleged attacker by cutting off his genitals. Credit: AFP. Our Foreign Staff. 20 May 2017 • 1:18pm. An Indian woman cut off a man's penis after he allegedly tried to rape her at her house in the southern state …
Rape in India: Kerala woman castrates 'rapist holy man'
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
