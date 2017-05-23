Two Men Publicly Caned in Indonesia for Having Gay Sex – NBCNews.com
NBCNews.com
Two Men Publicly Caned in Indonesia for Having Gay Sex
Religious police in Indonesia caned two men for gay sex on Tuesday, with hooded men inflicting 82 lashes on each of them as hundreds of people watched the punishment ordered by an Islamic court. Cheers and applause went up from a crowd gathered …
Indonesian men caned for gay sex in Aceh
Indonesian men caned for consensual gay sex in Aceh
Indonesia canes two gay men 83 times after vigilante group raid
