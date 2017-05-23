Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Two Men Publicly Caned in Indonesia for Having Gay Sex – NBCNews.com

Posted on May 23, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NBCNews.com

Two Men Publicly Caned in Indonesia for Having Gay Sex
NBCNews.com
Religious police in Indonesia caned two men for gay sex on Tuesday, with hooded men inflicting 82 lashes on each of them as hundreds of people watched the punishment ordered by an Islamic court. Cheers and applause went up from a crowd gathered …
Indonesian men caned for gay sex in AcehBBC News
Indonesian men caned for consensual gay sex in AcehThe Guardian
Indonesia canes two gay men 83 times after vigilante group raidThe Independent
The Australian –New York Post –The Sydney Morning Herald –kwwl.com
all 197 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.