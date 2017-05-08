Indonesia to Disband Hard-line Islamic Group Hizbut – Voice of America
Voice of America
Indonesia to Disband Hard-line Islamic Group Hizbut
Voice of America
The top Indonesian security minister said Monday the country's president has ordered the dissolution of a hard-line Islamic group that seeks a global caliphate for Muslim nations and was behind massive blasphemy protests in Jakarta. Wiranto, who goes …
Indonesian government to dissolve Islamic group Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia
