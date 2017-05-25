Jakarta suicide bombing linked to Islamic State: police – The Sydney Morning Herald
|
The Sydney Morning Herald
|
Jakarta suicide bombing linked to Islamic State: police
The Sydney Morning Herald
Jakarta: Indonesian police have confirmed a suicide bombing that killed three police officers at a busy bus terminal in East Jakarta on Wednesday night was linked to the Islamic State group. The officers and two suicide bombers died in twin explosions …
Indonesian president urges calm after Islamic State-linked Jakarta attacks
In Indonesia Authorities probes suicide attack that killed three policemen
Jakarta attackers linked to IS: police
