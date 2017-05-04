Industrial Hub: Oyo govt. assures landowners of compensation

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan Landowners at Akilapa and Kuponiyi villages along Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Oluyole Local government area of Oyo State have been assured that state government would pay due compensation for all lands acquired for industrial purpose. Governor Abiola Ajimobi gave the assurance through the state Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Hon. Ajiboye Omodeewu at a meeting held with the representatives of landowners from the villages where parcel of land were acquired by the government for its industrial revolution.

