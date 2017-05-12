Industrialist remanded over faking of products in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA—AN Onitsha, Anambra State –based industrialist and manufacturer, Mr. Benjamin Nwizu has been remanded in prison custody by the Federal High Court sitting in Awka, for allegedly producing fake and counterfeit products at his Onitsha factory.

Nwizu, who is the Managing Director/CEO of I & K Golden City Investment Limited, Bendusco International Agency Limited and D & K Golden City Investment Limited, was alleged to have committed the offence in October, 2014.

The Standards Organization of Nigeria, SON, had dragged Nwizu to court for committing the offence, which the federal agency said, violated laws governing the operations of SON.

The charges preferred against him were that he: *engaged in the manufacturing of tooth brush, hair brush, shoe brush, plastic hangers and packaging Dorco disposable safety razors and selling them for consumption to the public without complying with the mandatory industrial standard by the Standard Organization of Nigeria, thereby committing an offence under Section 26(2)(6)(0 of the Standard Organization of Nigeria Act. 2004; and willfully destroyed the official seal placed by the Standards Organization of Nigeria’s officials ordering him to suspend the production, storage and sale of the products, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 3(a) of Miscellaneous Offence Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (2004).

the only option left to the prosecution was the action taken by DSS.

The presiding judge, Justice I.B.Gafai said the court could not take any decision until the charges were read and the accused was subsequently served on him while he was standing in the dock.

He said that since the accused was served there in court, it was proper for the defence to be given time to study the charges. He adjourned the matter to Tuesday, May 16, 2017.

The judge also said he would consider all applications, including that for bail, on the adjourned date and ordered that Nwizu be remanded in prison custody.

