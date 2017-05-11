INEC inaugurates planning committee for 2019 general elections – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
INEC inaugurates planning committee for 2019 general elections
Daily Post Nigeria
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Thursday inaugurated an Election Project Plan Committee (EPPC), charged with the responsibility of planning for the 2019 general elections. This is contained in a statement issued by Prince …
