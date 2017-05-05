INEC to register 5 more political parties

The Department of Political Party Registration of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is set to forward names of five associations to management for registration. Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, yesterday confirmed that the process will soon be completed. There are currently 40 registered political parties in Nigeria and 91 associations have […]

INEC to register 5 more political parties

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

