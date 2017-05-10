Pages Navigation Menu

Infantino plans talks with Muntari, vows to fight racist “idiots’’

Posted on May 10, 2017

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says he intends to talk with Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari, a recent victim of racist abuse in Italian football, and vowed to fight racist “idiots”. Muntari was booked for complaining about racist abuse during a match at Cagliari and was subsequently suspended, although that sanction was later lifted. The News Agency…

