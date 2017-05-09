Infantino set to give Sulley Muntari FIFA full solidarity

Pages Navigation Menu

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says he intends to talk with Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari, a recent victim of racist abuse in Italian football, and vowed to fight racist “idiots”. Muntari was booked for complaining about racist abuse during a match at Cagliari and was subsequently suspended, although that sanction was later lifted. Infantino however told …

