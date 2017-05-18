Infinix Mobility Releases Africa’s First Dual Front Camera Smartphone Infinix S2 with Runtown

Infinix Mobility ushers in its first product for 2017 with the world’s first wefie smartphone; the Infinix S2! The new smartphone is the 2nd product from the brand’s hugely successful lifestyle ‘HOT S’ series. The ‘Infinix S2’ marks new innovation and also lifestyle upgrade for consumers with the introduction of a Dual front camera which reinvents […]

The post Infinix Mobility Releases Africa’s First Dual Front Camera Smartphone Infinix S2 with Runtown appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

