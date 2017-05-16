Pages Navigation Menu

Inflation rate drops for third consecutive month to 17.24%

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday said the Consumer Price Index which measures inflation dropped from 17.26 per cent in March to 17.24 per cent in the month of April. The NBS in the report stated that the 0.02 per cent points in inflation rate make it the third consecutive month of decline in the […]

