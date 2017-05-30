Barcelona hero Andres Iniesta could be replaced by Man Utd star Ander Herrera – pundit – Express.co.uk
|
Express.co.uk
|
Barcelona hero Andres Iniesta could be replaced by Man Utd star Ander Herrera – pundit
Express.co.uk
BARCELONA may look to replace Andres Iniesta with Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera, according to Steve Nicol. By Lewis Winter. PUBLISHED: 19:48, Tue, May 30, 2017 | UPDATED: 19:49, Tue, May 30, 2017 …
Andres Iniesta to "make an honest decision" on Barcelona future
Iniesta yet to make decision on Barcelona future
Andres Iniesta to make 'honest' decision on his Barcelona future
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!