Injured Ibrahimovic ‘fixed, done, stronger’ after surgery
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been “fixed” and feels “stronger” after undergoing knee surgery in the United States, he said on Tuesday. “Fixed, done and stronger,” Ibrahimovic posted on his official Instagram account, accompanied by a photograph showing white medical wristbands around his two wrists. “Once again thank you for the support. We will […]
The post Injured Ibrahimovic ‘fixed, done, stronger’ after surgery appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!