Innovation in alternative fuel garners award for Lafarge Group
Lafarge Africa Plc was among winners at the Businessday Top 25 Most Innovative Companies and Institutions Award 2017 that took place over the weekend. The building solutions giant emerged the most innovative in manufacturing as a result of its development of alternative fuel supply and utilisation system to substitute the use of fossil fuel. …
