Innovators, entrepreneurs, priority at Nigeria Innovation Summit

By Prince Osuagwu

Innovators and enterpreneurs seeking to drive economic growth and sustainable development through emerging technologies, research & development, are going to be honoured at this year’s Nigeria Innovation Summit billed to hold in Lagos.

The award ceremony hosted by Emerging media is to encourage entrepreneurship, commercialization and investments.

The event which holds in September at Sheraton Hotel, Lagos is themed Transforming Nigeria’s Economy through Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

The organisers said the summit will provide opportunity for the 36 states, ministries, departments and agencies of Government as well as corporate bodies to pool efforts together to achieve growth.

Speaking on the need for the summit at this time, said; “Nigeria has the potential to be a global economic power if we embrace and invest heavily in technology and innovation. Every sector in Nigeria’s economy needs disruptive ideas driven by technology. Right now we are nowhere in the global innovation index and the world is moving at a very high speed. Speaking on the need for such Summit at this time, Mr. Kenneth Omeruo, MD/CEO, Emerging Media said, Nigeria has the potentials to be aglobal economic power if we embrace and invest heavily in technology and innovation. Every sector in Nigeria’s economy needs disruptive ideas driven by technology. Right now we are no where in the global innovation index and the world is moving at a very high speed.

“It is instructive to note that Tunisia ranked 45th and Morocco 50th as the only African countries mentioned in the 2017 Bloomberg Innovation Index, which scores economies using factors including research and development intensity and the concentration of high-tech companies.

“South Korea, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, Finland are the top five countries in that index. I think there is so much to learn from these countries. We should be implementing policies and investments that will encourage technology, innovation and entrepreneurship in Nigeria. The Nigeria Innovation Summit 2017 is offering a platform to engage stakeholders across all sectors on the need for such.” He further emphasized the urgent need for Nigeria to invest in innovation, research and technology development, in order to become an innovation-driven nation and hence, improve in the Global Innovation Index ranking, attract foreign investments and boost the economy and life of the people.

The post Innovators, entrepreneurs, priority at Nigeria Innovation Summit appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

