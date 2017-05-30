Timol’s apartheid-era 10-storey plunge to be reinvestigated – Citizen
Timol's apartheid-era 10-storey plunge to be reinvestigated
Citizen
After 45 years, the family of Ahmed Timol may finally get closure on whether the activist was actually murdered by police. It's been 45 years, and finally an inquest has been reopened into anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol's death following his 10 …
Dates set, judge appointed for #AhmedTimol inquest
Inquest into anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol's death reopens in June
Dates set for Ahmed Timol inquest, 45 years after his death in police custody
