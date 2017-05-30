Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Timol’s apartheid-era 10-storey plunge to be reinvestigated – Citizen

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Citizen

Timol's apartheid-era 10-storey plunge to be reinvestigated
Citizen
After 45 years, the family of Ahmed Timol may finally get closure on whether the activist was actually murdered by police. It's been 45 years, and finally an inquest has been reopened into anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol's death following his 10
Dates set, judge appointed for #AhmedTimol inquestIndependent Online
Inquest into anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol's death reopens in JuneMail & Guardian
Dates set for Ahmed Timol inquest, 45 years after his death in police custodyNews24
Times LIVE
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.