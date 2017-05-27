Insecurity: Niger Wants Naval Base In Baro

By Abu Nmodu, Minna

Following the security challenges being along River Niger banks in Niger state, the government of Niger state has called for establishment of Naval commands in Baro where the inland port construction is currently on going in the state.

The Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Jonathan Tsado Vatsa, told Journalists yesterday in Minna that the state government was ready to donate land for the establishment of Naval command.

About two weeks ago some suspected armed Fulani herdsmen allegedly attacked Epogi village claiming 22 lives; Epogi is a village located at the flood plain of middle course of River Niger Vatsa posited that there are strong indications that the Baro port will soon start functioning from Lokoja to Baro and to other parts of the country soon.

While calling on the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, to establish a Base in Baro, the government said the area will be a very good place for their trainings.

“we want the Nigerian Navy to come an establish a base in Niger, we will give them land in Baro for this propose. The resent Epogi attack in Mokwa Local Govt, Area wouldn’t have been possible if the naval base were in Baro and it would have helped to combat the crime “Their presence will add value to every security operations and they will be able to tackle maritime criminality like sea robbery, piracy

and to monitor the waterways where we have been having attacks.” He stated

According to him “We are ready to partner with the Nigerian Navy to boost security in our waterways. They can help us monitor the difficult terrain the Police can not reach.”

The statement further reads in part that “having the presence of the Navy in Baro port which will be very functional soon , will help check any form of economic sabotage.

NPF to recruit additional 35,000 personnel, says House Committee chair Alhaji Haliru Jika, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Police Affairs, says the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) will soon recruit an additional 35, 000 rank and file into the force.

Jika, representing Ganjuwa/Darazo Federal Constituency in Bauchi State on the ticket of APC, disclosed this while answering questions from newsmen in Bauchi on Friday.

“We’ve just concluded the recruitment of 10, 000 police men and women of the Nigeria police Force in the country and we will soon kick start 35,000.

“The last 10,000 we did was 1,500 for officers, 1,000 for specialists – that is for mechanics, nurses and others.

“And then another 7, 500 for rank and file that is the normal conventional police which is the one you are seeing here working with us.

“And now these 35, 000 that we are going to start soon, is going to be strictly rank and file because this country is grossly under-policed.

“It is part of our legislative agenda to strengthen the internal

security of Nigeria, which is why we feel it is important to inject more policemen into the system for proper and effective policing of

the country.

“That is why we decided to do the first 10,000 when President Muhammadu Buhari came to power and he gave a presidential directive to recruit 10,000.

