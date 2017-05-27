IEBC in turmoil as State House race starts – Daily Nation
IEBC in turmoil as State House race starts
Daily Nation
IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati (centre) with Commissioner Roselyne Akombe (left) and Vice-Chairperson Consolata Maina in Nairobi on March 24, 2017. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NATION MEDIA GROUP …
Inside tense IEBC crisis meeting that sent senior official packing
IEBC director Muhati sent on compulsory leave for sabotaging audit, Chris Msando appointed
IEBC appoints acting ICT director after sending Muhati on compulsory leave
