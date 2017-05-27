Pages Navigation Menu

IEBC in turmoil as State House race starts – Daily Nation

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Africa


IEBC in turmoil as State House race starts
IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati (centre) with Commissioner Roselyne Akombe (left) and Vice-Chairperson Consolata Maina in Nairobi on March 24, 2017. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NATION MEDIA GROUP …
Inside tense IEBC crisis meeting that sent senior official packingThe Standard
IEBC director Muhati sent on compulsory leave for sabotaging audit, Chris Msando appointedThe Star, Kenya
IEBC appoints acting ICT director after sending Muhati on compulsory leaveCapital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

