Inside the New Digital Complete Football: Nigerian Stars Making Waves, Fame And Fortune In China

The April/May digital edition of your all colour Complete Football magazine is now available online.

In this edition, you'll get to meet the popular names like John Obi Mikel, Odion Ighalo, Brown Ideye etc, as well as a number of other Nigerian stars who have made and are still making the country proud in the Far East nation of China.

Chinedu Obasi of Shenzen FC is leading the charge of his club for promotion from the Chinese League One to the Chinese Super League where he hopes to rub shoulders with his more illustrious compatriots, and the other big-money earners like Carlos Tevez, Oscar and Alex Texeira.

2005 World Youth Championship star John Owoeri has also resurfaced in China to join the gravy train with Chinese League One side Baoding Yingli.

Read about these and many more at www.yumpu.com/kiosk/completefootball

It is a total package for your reading pleasure in the best Complete Football tradition you've come to trust since 1985.

