Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Instagram Big Boy Hushpuppi Steps Out In Female Blouse

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The self acclaimed big boy and fashionista seemed to have borrowed a style tip from his friend Bobrisky. Just some few days back, HushPuppi wrote a piece about himself, how he moved from grass to grace and kept the readers on the look out as he claimed the story continues. Now he is dressed in …

The post Instagram Big Boy Hushpuppi Steps Out In Female Blouse appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.