Institute of Directors tasks members on nation building

The Institute of Directors Nigeria recently celebrated its 34th anniversary with a call on members and fellows of the institute to be more committed to nation building as industry leaders amidst the dedication of its new national secretariat located at in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Samuel Yemi Akeju, president/chairman of Council, Institute of Directors, in his opening address at the ceremony said: “The establishment of Institute of Directors Nigeria commenced in 1982 and was formally launched on Tuesday, May 17, 1983 through the efforts of the founding chairman, the late Anofi Guobadia, and other eminent co-founders of the Institute, including Olutoyin Olakunri, and the late Ali Baba”.

Speaking further on the achievement of the Institute since inception, Akeju said the it had grown in leaps and bounds since its early days to highlight the partnership with the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation to train permanent secretaries who have served the country for over 30 years as key achievement, and the ongoing process of acquiring chartered status for the Institute.

“The dedication of the new secretariat building will offer more facilities that will enable the Institute reach out to its community,” he said.

Olutoyin Olakunri, the second president and first female President of the Institute in her remarks, said members had rallied to ensure the success of the Institute since inception. “It was self help all the way. We knew that we had come into the business community and there was no other way but to move forward,” she said.

Femi Ekundayo, another past president said the founding leaders of the Institute contributed their time and material resources to keep the Institute together.

He however urges members and Nigerians generally to appreciate the efforts of those in leadership. “Our leaders have laboured and toiled so we need to appreciate them for all they have done,” he said.

Seyi John Salau

