Insurance brokers to turn in arrears of annual account to FRC – Vanguard

Insurance brokers to turn in arrears of annual account to FRC
IN a bid to ensure compliance with extant laws on financial reporting, the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) has taken up responsibility of turning in audited accounts of member companies to the Financial Reporting Council (FRC).
