Insurgency: Air Force chiefs meet to strategize

Amidst successes recorded in the fight against insurgency in the country, Nigeria Air Force commanders are meeting in Kaduna to review strategies ahead of new challenges during the year.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar said while opening the meeting on Wednesday that the Nigerian Air Force would continue to add value to the fight against all forms of security challenges in the country.

He told the commanders that the air personnel have made very significant contributions to the successes recorded in the war against insurgency across the country.

Abubakar said the meeting was to review what tranpared in the first and second quarter and make suggestions on ways to enhance the professional efficiency of the service.

The Chief of Air Staff stressed that the meeting was to appraise the activities of the air force in terms of operations, logistics and other activities, so as to articulates a road map for the second quarter.

“Since the beginning of the year, we have substantially achieved much, but we still have to do more.

“Our desire is to continue to carry out our functions professionally and ensure we return its integrity and Nigeria is not undermined by anybody or group of individuals.

“The Nigeria Air Force has played substantial role and we will continue to play that role more importantly in the South South.”

He commended the governments of Zamfara, Imo and Osun for their tremendous support to the air force.

The Abubakar also inaugurated the control tower of 401 Flight Unit.

According to him, the control tower will add value to what is already on ground at the base.

He described the facility as a very important infrastructure to flying activities of the military in Kaduna area.

“What we have here now is a better equipment, stress-free compared to what was there before.

“We believe that what we have here is going to add value to what we are doing in terms of training and air traffic control,” he said.

