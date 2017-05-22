Insurgency: Armed Forces Trains 45 as Special Defence Forces, Disqualifies Three – THISDAY Newspapers
THISDAY Newspapers
Insurgency: Armed Forces Trains 45 as Special Defence Forces, Disqualifies Three
THISDAY Newspapers
No fewer than 45 operatives deployed by the Nigerian Armed Forces, weekend graduated from the Nigerian Navy Special Boat Service (SBS) after their five-month training as special defence forces in the fight against insurgency. This is just as three were …
