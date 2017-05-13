Pages Navigation Menu

Insurgency: ICRC reunites 10 families in four month

Posted on May 13, 2017

International Committee of the Red Cross, ICRC, has said that it has helped to re-unite 10 families who were separated as a result of the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East. The Communication Field Officer of the committee, Umar Musa, disclosed this on Friday to newsmen in Yola. Musa said that the families were […]

