Insurgency: Navy trains defence special forces

*disqualifies three trainees

By Evelyn Usman

Forty-five Defense special forces weekend, graduated from the Nigerian Navy Special Boat Service , SBS having undergone training on Tactical Riverine Operation and Fast Rope Insertion and Extraction System, FRIES with a view to building a formidable team that would assist regular forces in the military at the theatre of war.

But three out of the 48 trainees who enlisted for the three months course were disqualified for not meeting up with the standard of the training described as rigorous.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the Defense Special forces, the Flag Officer Commanding , FOC Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Ferguson Bobai, described the special forces as a very important unit which carry out significant operation in the theater of war.

He said “, these ones(Defense are specialised section of the military that are inserted to carry out a particular task and pullout so as to make a place conducive for the regular forces to move. The special forces are not part of the regular forces . By the nature of their work they are supposed to be together and anytime there is operation, they are called upon to render their services and pull out”

Addressing the graduands at the end of a mock insertion and extraction demonstration of a scene of war, the FOC who was represented by Commodore Samuel Kure , charged them to put everything they learned into practice in real war, assuring them of the military support .

In his remark, Acting Commander, Nigerian Navy Air base, Captain Mustapha Braimah, expressed satisfaction over the demonstration of the graduands . He explained that one of the reasons why the training was necessary was to build capacity , with a view to addressing the menace of insurgency in the North/ East and Militancy in the Niger Delta region.

Braimah further explained that the integration of the Nigerian Air Arm with the SBS ” is to prepare us and build our capacity to meet up with every challenge . Whenever we are being called upon, the air arm must contribute its own quota”, stating in particular that the air arm of the Navy had played a key role in the area of surveillance and aerial patrol around Ishawo , Ikorodu area of Lagos , as well as provided platforms that had helped to dislodge militants from creeks around Ikorodu.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commander, SBS, Commodore Samuel Michaels , explained that the Insertion and Extraction System which the graduands were trained on, was established to ensure access into areas where aircraft can not land on, during operation.

He said ” the special forces units are a team of small and highly trained military personnel meant for special operations which are conducted in denied , hostile and politically sensitive environment. In the selection process, we task and push every individual to the limit of their mental and physical tenacity . The moment anyone breaks, we take him out. We don’t compromise, it is either you are with us or not.

Apart from the fact that it is a very sharp and leading edge training, we need trainees to be able to catch up fast because the special force has a wider latitude of skill than the regular forces. That is why we deploy them in small numbers where one person can do the work of many soldiers. And if you can not process it very fast, it is a factor to take one out”

It is a very dangerous training. If you make mistake, you will either lose a limb, die or suffer paralysis. So, there is utmost degree of safety required”

He was however quick to add that those disqualified could be fit for any other military duties, boasting that at the SBS, ” boys are trained to be men while men are turned into flaming warriors ready to go on the tide. We turn men into invincible beings , we make them indestructible and that is why we operate in small numbers and we usually leave no trace. We have an ego of living no one behind , whatever happens, whether dead or alive , we extract our own because it is one blood , one brotherhood” Michaels said.

