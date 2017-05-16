Insurgents kill 14 farmers in Borno, Benue villages

FOURTEEN persons have been reportedly killed in Borno and Benue States by unknown gunmen suspected to be insurgents. While at least 11 farmers were killed by Boko Haram terrorists in Amarwa village of Konduga Local Government Area at the outskirt of Maiduguri, Borno State, three persons in Benue State have been feared killed in internal […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

