Insurgents killed 490 teachers in Borno—WARDC

By Suzan Edeh

Bauchi—No fewer than 490 teachers in Borno State were killed, while trying to protect school children from insurgents, the Director of Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre, WARDC, Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, has said.

Afolabi made this known yesterday at a capacity building meeting organised by the Centre in collaboration with Forward in Action for Poverty and Malnutrition, FACEPAM, for school administrators, communities and civil society organisation in Bauchi.

Dr. Akiyode-Afolabi, who is also one of Bring Back Our Girls Convener, said that although abduction of school children in the country was not a new thing, it has become rampant in recent times hence the need for the intervention of WARDC.

She said: “We all know that the abduction of Chibok schoolgirls has become a global issue, but school children have also been abducted in large numbers in various schools.

“For instance, the kidnapping of school children at a school in Ikorodu in Lagos and other states.”

The Director tasked Government at all levels to take the issue of security particularly in schools as a priority to protect the lives of the students and teachers.

In his keynote address, Dr. Ahmed Garba of the Faculty of Law, Bauchi State University, Misau Campus, said that the best way to forestall abduction of school children and teachers was to use a collaborative approach, where all stakeholders are involved and take responsibility for how to secure the safety of school children.

