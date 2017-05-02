Inter Club Badminton competition: City Gate’re champions – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Inter Club Badminton competition: City Gate're champions
Vanguard
City Gate, Abuja emerged the champion of the 2nd edition International Inter Club Badminton Competition, which ended at Ikoyi Club during the weekend. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. The winners won two gold medals, while the Nigeria Police …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!