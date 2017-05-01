Pages Navigation Menu

Inter Milan Considering Making Bid For Benfica Defender Victor Lindelof

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

Inter Milan have firmed up their interest in Benfica defender Victor Lindelof, say Portuguese paper Record.

Apparently they will formulate an offer for the 22-year-old Manchester United target, who has a reported €60m release clause, in the coming days.

The Nerazzurri are in the market for a new defender with Jeison Murillo linked with a Premier League switch, while Andrea Ranocchia is expected to remain in England after a successful loan spell with Hull City.

Lindelof has made 30 appearances for Benfica this season.

